Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

RELX opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

