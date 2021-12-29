Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 265.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,387,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 422.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,377,000.

USXF stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

