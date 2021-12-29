Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 617 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vectrus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEC opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $543.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

