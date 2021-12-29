Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $224.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.