Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 970 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

