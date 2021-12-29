James T. Treace Sells 6,437 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $112,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TMCI opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

