Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.94. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,006. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average is $166.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

