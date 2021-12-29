Istar Inc. Acquires 13,522 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. 79,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,491. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.54.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

