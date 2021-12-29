Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.79

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.84. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 10,950 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

