iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.