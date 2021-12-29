iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,128 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

