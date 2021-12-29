iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Independent Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

IWD opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

