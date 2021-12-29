iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,189. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

