iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,655,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 199,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 344,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. 1,946,888 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24.

