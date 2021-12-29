iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. 25,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,358. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

