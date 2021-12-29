iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. 94,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,746,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

