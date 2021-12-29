iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,920 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

