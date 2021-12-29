iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 4,062.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14,852.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 124.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter.

BKF stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

