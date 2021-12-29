iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.