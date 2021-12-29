iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.99

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.99 and last traded at $72.77, with a volume of 89716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.