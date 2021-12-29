iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.07

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

