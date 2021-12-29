iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,456 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

