iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

