Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,013,000 after buying an additional 361,190 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

ACN stock opened at $415.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.86 and a 200 day moving average of $338.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.