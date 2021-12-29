Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $480.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.