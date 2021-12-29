Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $580,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

