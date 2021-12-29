Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.