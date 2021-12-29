Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 585 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $217.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

