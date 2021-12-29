Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

COST opened at $564.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

