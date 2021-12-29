Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IPSEY stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

