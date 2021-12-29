IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $570,200.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

