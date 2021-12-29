Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL):

12/16/2021 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $142.00.

12/13/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $154.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE RL traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,885. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Ralph Lauren Co alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,517,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.