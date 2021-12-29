Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lilium (LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. "

11/17/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Lilium GmbH has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

