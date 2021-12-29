Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lilium (LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/23/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “
- 12/22/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/15/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/14/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/1/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/29/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Lilium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/19/2021 – Lilium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Lilium is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.
Shares of LILM stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Lilium GmbH has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
