Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 357,334 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

GSY opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

