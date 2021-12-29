Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.98. 33,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

