Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93.

