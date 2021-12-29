Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,976 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

BSCR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 162,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

