Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

