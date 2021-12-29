Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 637,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 441,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.