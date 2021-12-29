Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $364.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

