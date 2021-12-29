Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.41. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $56,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,595,573. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

