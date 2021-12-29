Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $133,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.