Intrust Bank NA Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

ATVI stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

