Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

