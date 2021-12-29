Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells 13,354 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.