Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells 13,354 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.88.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.