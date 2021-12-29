Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

ELD stock opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.95.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.