Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.
ELD stock opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.95.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
