Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Sells 5,849 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 5,849 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $157,923.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Austin Williams Mcchord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 169,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.32, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Datto by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Datto by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 609,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

