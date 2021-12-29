Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells 569 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $240,143.32.

COUP opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

