Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 5,583 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Halkias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.