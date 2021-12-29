Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 126,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.